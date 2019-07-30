Geoffrey Owens was a familiar face on 1980s TV, playing Elvin Tibideaux, the genial son-in-law on “The Cosby Show.”
And while he continued acting in the years since, including stage work and occasional TV and film roles, he came to public attention again last year, when tabloids published pictures of him working at Trader Joe’s. The stories were derided as “job shaming,” and Owens soon got job offers including a stint on Tyler Perry’s “The Haves and the Have Nots.”
Owens, who is a celebrity guest at this year’s National Black Theatre Festival, has responded to the situation with droll humor. At Monday’s opening day press conference, he introduced himself to the crowd with his Trader Joe’s crew number and a shrug. “What a life we artists have, right?” he said.
After the press conference, and posing for selfies with fans, he took a few minutes to talk about his acting career and the strange turn it took in the past year.
Q: What led you to acting?
Answer: “It happened when I was a kid, when I was in grade school, I became attracted to acting. ... I started to do silly things for my family and my friends. And people would smile and laugh and applaud, and I just felt like ‘Oh, this is fun.’” He got into acting more seriously in grade school plays, and went on to attend the High School of Performing Arts in Manhattan and Yale University.
Q: What are your favorite and least favorite parts of performing?
Answer: Favorite: “Feeling that the audience gets it.”
Least favorite: “Feeling that the audience doesn’t get it. Sometimes it’s terrifying to go on stage, you’re wondering how it will go. I just saw the very good documentary about Pavarotti that’s out that Ron Howard directed, and Pavarotti used to say every time before he went on stage ‘I’m going to die, I’m going to my death.’ And that’s a very melodramatic way of saying it, but I totally understand what he was saying. You get that feeling of, you don’t know if you’re going to survive or not. It’s exciting, and terrifying.”
Q: How has the reality of an acting career compared with your expectations?
Answer: “As it happened in my case, a lot happened very early. Within a year and a half or two years of my getting out of college, I had a long-term job at the New York Shakespeare Festival, and almost at the same time, my first episode on ‘The Cosby Show.’ ... That was when I was 24, within a year of starting my career. So a lot happened very fast. ... But I will say this, because so much happened at first, I think I kind of naturally had an expectation that things would always be relatively easy.”
When that wasn’t the case, and months often stretched between acting gigs, bills started piling up. “I didn’t even take (the Trader Joe’s job) to earn money, I took it to stop the debt from growing. That’s how bad it had gotten, after 20, 25 years of very inconsistent acting work.”
Q: If that’s the case, would you advise against acting work?
Answer: “I would, unless you’re desperate to do it. I tell people this, I say unless you feel like you HAVE to do it, do something else. And if saying that deters anyone from being an actor, they probably shouldn’t be one.”
Q: How do you feel about the response to the “job shaming” incident?
Answer: “The response has been incredibly encouraging, supportive. I’ve worked a lot in the last 11 months, more than I have in the last many years combined. But still, again, after all that, right now I’m looking for work once again. ... I’m not complaining, I have a great life, I’ve been very fortunate, very grateful. But the fact is, right now, as of today, I’m auditioning and out there with tens of thousands of other actors looking for work once again, even after all this happened.”