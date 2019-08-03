African American book festival seeking authors
African-American Authors Black Ink, Charleston’s African American book festival, is seeking authors to display their books. The festival this year will take place on Oct. 5. For the first time it is included as a part of the MOJA Arts Festival and will be presented at Memminger Auditorium.
The festival is in its fourth year.
Marcus Amaker, who had recently been named poet laureate of the City of Charleston, was the keynote speaker in 2016. In 2017 and 2018, the festival was hosted by the Charleston County Public Library at its Calhoun Street branch, and the keynote speakers were Kwame Alexander, who recently had won the nation’s top award for a children’s book, and New York Times best-selling author Terry McMillan.
More than 50 authors have displayed their titles and more than 500 readers have attended each of the past two festivals.
Black Ink is sponsored by the Charleston Friends of the Library. For information on how to apply, visit blackinkcharleston.org, call 843-805-6882, or email Jeanell Marvin, executive director, Charleston Friends of the Library, at director@charlestonlibraryfriends.org.