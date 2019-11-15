Hallmark’s seemingly never-ending sea of Christmas-themed movies, some airing on the primary channel and others on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, features several actors with local ties this weekend.
At 7 p.m. today (Friday, Nov. 15), Marc Blucas, who played basketball for Wake Forest University before shifting to an acting career, is featured in “Holiday For Heroes” on HM&M. The movie follows a soldier who meets his pen pal, played by Melissa Claire Egan, for the first time during the holidays after exchanging letters for a year.
The cast also includes Cheikh M’Baye, a young actor from New York whose mother, Darnetha Lincoln M’Baye, attended Wake with Blucas.
Hallmark will re-air the movie at 1 p.m. Sunday and at various times after that.
Then at 10:03 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 17), “Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses” makes its debut on Hallmark, with a cast led by Jill Wagner, a Winston-Salem native. She plays a woman hired to decorate the estate of a businessman who doesn’t have time for the holidays, played by Matthew Davis. Donna Mills also stars.
Wagner also has a supporting role in “Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy,” which will air Nov. 29 on Hallmark.
Both actors are fixtures of Hallmark’s Christmas movie lineup and fans of the season. “There is nothing like your kids waking you up on Christmas morning,” Blucas says in a video posted on Hallmark’s website about favorite holiday traditions. “When you have kids — my kids are 4 and 7 — they are in the heart of it, and there is nothing better than that.”
Previous Hallmark holiday films with Blucas will also air in the next week: 2016’s “Operation Christmas” at 7 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 21) on HM&M, and 2017’s “Miss Christmas” at 4:05 a.m. Nov. 23 on the Hallmark Channel.
And Wagner is also the star of several repeat films, 2016’s “Christmas Cookies,” which will be shown next at 12:06 a.m. Nov. 19 on Hallmark; 2018’s “Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa,” which will be shown starting at 4 p.m. Nov. 29 on Hallmark; and 2017’s “Maggie’s Christmas Miracle,” airing next on Dec. 5 on HM&M.
Other Christmas movies in the marathons include “The Mistletoe Secret” with Albemarle native Kellie Pickler, which debuted earlier this month and will be repeated at 4 p.m. today on Hallmark; and 2017’s “Coming Home For Christmas," 4 p.m. Nov. 24, Nov. 24 on Hallmark, with UNCSA alumnus Neal Bledsoe wooing Danica McKellar.
