The Dixie Classic Fair is almost here, and with it is coming — at last word — the right kind of weather.
After a summer that lingered into early fall with temperatures in the 90s, forecasts have temps dropping into a more seasonable range, with highs in the 60s and 70s and lows in the 50s and 40s predicted for the next week — the perfect conditions for an Elephant Ear and a cup of hot cider.
“It’s looking like it’s going to start cooling down,” said Cheryle Hartley, the fair director, earlier this week as she was making preparations for Friday’s opening day. “I hope so, that’s more fair weather.”
This is Hartley’s first year as fair director, taking the reins from David Sparks, who retired last year after a 30-year tenure. She is no newcomer to the fair, having started at the fairgrounds back in 1995 as a business administrator. She was assistant fair director since 2003, initially handling vendors and space issues. “I’ve picked up a lot from David over the years,” she said. “I was nervous, as anybody would be, but after doing something for 25 years you kind of know what has to go and what doesn’t.”
One thing she isn’t focusing on this year is the controversy over the proposal to change the name of the fair. At last word, an as-yet unspecified new name will be selected for 2020. “We have been directed by city management and the city council, and we have given them all the information they have requested,” she said. “It’s pretty much up to them to make the decisions about the name of the fair. ... Whatever the name change is, we’re going to support it. It is the Dixie Classic Fair for this year; for next year, we will see what that turns out to be. It’s all about the event, that’s the way I look at it.”
One of the big new attractions this year will be the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show located near the west gate, a tribute to the legacy of lumberjacks and the frontier spirit. The show includes log rolling, chopping competitions and demonstrations of logging skills. Longtime favorites such as the Marvelous Mutts, Custom Stock Dogs, Agricadabra, the Butterfly Encounter and, of course, the Hogway Speedway racing pigs will be back.
Captain Jim is Magic, a pirate-themed magic show featuring Jim Light, a Kernersville resident who grew up in Greensboro, is also back for another year, with shows several times a day near the south gate. Light is also a motivational speaker, having gotten into his magic act after he lost part of a leg following a motorcycle accident that ended his first career running a construction company. While recuperating from the accident, he returned to his childhood love of magic and eventually turned it into a full-time job. He has been in the business for 16 years, performing at festivals, schools, church programs and corporate events, performing about 350 shows a year. He has been performing at the Dixie Classic Fair for about seven years now. “It’s always exciting to entertain all ages and make them feel good and have fun,” he said.
And his son, Skyler Light, is part of the fair as well this year as one of the roaming attractions that wander around the fair, a stilt walker under the moniker “Sky High Skyler.” Skyler’s act includes juggling and close-up magic, all while elevated above the crowd on stilts.
“At 6 he was doing magic, by 10 or 12 he was juggling, next thing I know he’s on stilts and we’re making 6-foot long pants,” Jim said. “It’s entertainment you’ll look up to.”
In addition to Sky High, roaming attractions this year include such favorites as the BC characters, Mac Dobson’s One-Man Band act, and mobile robots that interact with the kids, as well as Mariachi Los Galleros, a band from Raleigh that will tour the fairgrounds playing their tunes at various times throughout the day.
The Midway will have five new rides this year, four for kids — The Circus Train, the Helicopter, Sky Fighter and Dizzy Dragons — and one for older riders, the Space Shuttle. There are a total of 68 rides as well as food and games on the Midway. Yesterday Village will have returning favorites and new attractions including an educational demonstration of old-fashioned broom-making techniques.
And there are various special event days as usual, including unlimited ride promotion days (Monday, Tuesday and next Thursday), senior adult day (Tuesday), school day (Monday), special education day and Crisis Control Food Day (both Wednesday), military appreciation day (next Thursday), and the Journal’s Family Fun Days on Oct. 12 and 13, where kids 7 and under can ride most of the kiddieland rides (excluding pony rides) for a flat $10 fee until 7 p.m.
In short, there’s plenty to do every day of the fair. “It’s a great place to bring your family, make memories, eat fried foods, ride the rides, and it’s a really good place for education too, for the kids, that’s what we like to focus on,” Hartley said.
