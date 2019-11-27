GOD BLESS US: Triad Stage kicks off nearly a month’s worth of performances of the Christmas classic, “A Christmas Carol,” on Nov. 29 at Hanesbrand Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St. David Sitler stars as Scrooge and Ben Baker stars as Bob Cratchit. Tickets start at $15. For more information, visit the Facebook page of Triad Stage. Showtime is 7:30 p.m.
"A Christmas Carol" begins run on Friday
