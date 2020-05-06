This one has a special personal meaning. Hear me out. When the movie was playing in theaters, my mother spent a few days in a hospital, where she shared a room with a happy, chatty lady. One day the nurse wheeled her roommate out for some tests, and my mother leaned over to me and said “I’d like to throw HER from the train.”

