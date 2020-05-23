If you didn’t get a chance to see the streaming shows “Tell Me a Story,” starring UNC School of the Arts alumni Billy Magnussen and Matt Lauria, or “Swamp Thing,” co-starring former Winston-Salem resident Jeryl Prescott, you’ll have another chance this fall. “Story,” previously available on the CBS All Access streaming service, and “Swamp Thing,” which was on the DC Universe streaming service, will make their broadcast debuts on the CW network this fall. With production delayed on all its current series, CW is picking up some shows that were only available streaming or on home video, and have not been broadcast over-the-air until now, to run this fall.
“Tell Me a Story” reinterprets classic fairy tales as contemporary dramas. Magnussen stars in the first season as a high school teacher in an illicit relationship with a student, in a story inspired by “Little Red Riding Hood.” In the second season, Lauria plays a character inspired by the Prince in “Cinderella.”
“Swamp Thing,” which was filmed in the Wilmington area, is based on a popular comic book about a scientist transformed into a shambling but still intelligent swamp monster. Prescott plays Madame Xanadu, a local fortune teller who is secretly a powerful sorceress. Only one season was produced before the show was canceled, though if it does well on CW perhaps it will get another chance.
CW’s regular lineup, which is heavy in shows featuring DC comics superheroes, is scheduled to start in early 2021.
