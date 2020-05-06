The durable story of a mom and a daughter who swap bodies has been turned into movies four times now, from the 1976 film with Jodie Foster and Barbara Harris that I saw at the drive-in as kid to the 2003 version with Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan to two TV-movies, from 1995 and 2018, that I haven’t seen. The lovely Ms. Curtis gets special credit for being willing to go through with the line “Look at me! I’m OLD! Oh, I’m like the Cryptkeeper!”

tclodfelter@wsjournal.com

336-727-7371

@tclodfelterWSJ

Tags

Load comments