Piper Laurie’s ferocious mother is largely the reason things go so badly awry in this Stephen King adaption. Just think how different it would have been if poor, insecure little Carrie (Sissy Spacek) had a supportive, understanding mom who gave her good advice. The movie has been very unmemorably remade or sequelized several times, but the best reboot has to be the 1988 Broadway megaflop musical, which subsequently became a cult classic and was memorably performed by the Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance.

