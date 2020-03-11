ELON — Elon University will move undergraduate classes online for two weeks after spring break as it tries to keep its campus safe from COVID-19.
The university announced Wednesday that classes won't meet in person from March 23 to April 3 but will be held virtually. It expects to resume classroom instruction April 6. Elon's spring break starts Friday and runs for a week.
Elon won't close its Alamance County campus, but it's encouraging undergraduates to stay home until in-person classes resume next month.
"Although the decision to alter classes was difficult as it will impact Elon’s residential learning environment for a few weeks, we are confident these measures will help to protect all members of our community," President Connie Ledoux Book wrote to Elon students and employees Wednesday.
Elon's two professional schools — the law school in downtown Greensboro and health sciences school in Elon — will continue to operate on their regular schedules.
Book said there have been no coronavirus cases at the university. None of the seven reported coronavirus cases in North Carolina have been connected to any college or university.
Elon's announcement came a day after Duke University said it will extend spring break by a week and move all classes online indefinitely when the semester resumes March 23. Elon announced late last month that it would bring home students studying abroad in Italy, a country hit hard by coronavirus.
While classes are meeting virtually, Elon said its dorms, dining halls and other campus services will remain open, but students should expect fewer campus activities. The university said it will cancel most campus events expected to attract more than 50 people. Students who plan to return to campus before April 6 must register with the university.
The Colonial Athletic Association women's basketball tournament being held on campus will continue as scheduled, a university spokesman said. The event started Wednesday afternoon in Elon's basketball arena and runs through Saturday.
Elon also said Wednesday that it has suspended all non-essential university travel until further notice, including spring break trips organized through the university.
Elon also said that any student or employee who travels abroad to one of five countries with widespread or sustained transmission of coronavirus will have to quarantine themselves for two weeks before returning to campus. Those countries are China, Italy, Iran, Japan and South Korea.
