Edward William Smith, ordained in 1943, died in 1975. His religious order, Glenmary Home Missioners, told the Charlotte diocese in 2019 that it had received two credible allegations of abuse many years after his death.
One was alleged to have occurred in the 1960s at Buck Creek, a short-lived training facility and youth camp run by Glenmary.
The other was alleged to have occurred in 1963 in Boone, when Smith was pastor of St. Elizabeth Church. In 2014, the Charlotte diocese received a separate allegation against Smith relating to sexual abuse alleged to have occurred on a 1960s Boy Scout camping trip in the Boone area.
