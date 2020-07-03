Athletes returning: Football players will be back starting July 12 as part of a phased return. Other athletes' dates: women's soccer July 21; volleyball July 27; and field hockey, men's and women's cross country and men's soccer July 29. Members of the men's and women's basketball programs are tentatively scheduled to return Aug. 2.
Waivers: No.
Releasing athlete-specific statistics: Undecided.
