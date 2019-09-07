DURHAM — When you play up a division, there’s no margin for error.
None.
Even little mistakes get magnified in big, big ways. And then the game can get away in a hurry. So it was for N.C. A&T in its 45-13 loss to Duke at Wallace Wade Stadium.
Duke quarterback Quentin Harris, carved up the Aggies defense. He and Duke’s up-tempo, no-huddle offense got better, and better, and better still as the game wore on.
Harris finished with the best numbers of his career, completing 30-of-42 passes for 345 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.
His quick feet hurt the Aggies (1-1), too, as Harris rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.
A&T, the No. 14 team in the FCS Coaches’ Poll, had five sacks in its opening victory over Elon last week. They had none against the elusive Harris. With no pressure from a pass rush, the Aggies wore down and couldn’t stay close.
And it was close early.
The Aggies scored first and led 3-0 when Noel Ruiz kicked a 40-yard field goal to finish their second drive.
Then early in the second quarter, running back Jah-Maine Martin ran untouched 66 yards for a touchdown and a 10-7 A&T lead.
The Blue Devils answered with a nine-play 81-yard scoring drive to take the lead for good.
Duke 45, N.C. A&T 13
NC A&T 3 7 3 0 — 13
Duke 7 21 10 7 — 45
First Quarter
NAT—FG Ruiz 40, 7:14
DUK—Calhoun 38 pass from Q.Harris (Reed kick), 5:59
Second Quarter
NAT—Ja.Martin 66 run (Ruiz kick), 11:20
DUK—Durant 22 pass from Q.Harris (Reed kick), 3:10
DUK—Pancol 39 pass from Q.Harris (Reed kick), 2:56
DUK—Q.Harris 6 run (Reed kick), :34
Third Quarter
DUK—FG Reed 50, 8:39
NAT—FG Ruiz 36, 5:23
DUK—Calhoun 24 pass from Q.Harris (Reed kick), :36
Fourth Quarter
DUK—Durant 1 run (Reed kick), 8:19
NAT DUK
First downs 10 32
Rushes-yards 29-138 46-210
Passing 111 364
Comp-Att-Int 8-25-0 31-44-1
Return Yards 41 102
Punts-Avg. 7-30.5 3-36.33
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 1-1
Penalties-Yards 3-25 9-97
Time of Possession 25:30 34:30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—NC A&T, Ja.Martin 10-82, K.Carter 9-54, K.Baker 5-11, W.Simpson 1-2, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Graves 1-(minus 3), Fowler 2-(minus 6). Duke, Q.Harris 13-83, D.Jackson 16-71, Coleman 5-34, Durant 9-15, B.Brown 3-7.
PASSING—NC A&T, K.Carter 8-22-0-111, Fowler 0-3-0-0. Duke, Katrenick 1-2-1-19, Q.Harris 30-42-0-345.
RECEIVING—NC A&T, Banks 3-33, Bell 2-52, Leslie 2-24, Ja.Martin 1-2. Duke, Calhoun 8-105, Gray 6-44, A.Young 4-31, Bracey 3-50, Durant 3-39, Harding 2-32, D.Jackson 2-9, Pancol 1-39, B.Brown 1-10, Philyaw-Johnson 1-5.
