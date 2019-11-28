NEW YORK — No. 16 Memphis is way ahead of schedule.
“We’ve seen them grow up right before our eyes,” coach Penny Hardaway said. “I thought it was going to be around January. We’re not where we need to be but we’re growing. To see this in November is big.”
The Tigers came up big Thursday, beating North Carolina State 83-78 on Thursday in the Barclays Center Classic.
Boogie Ellis scored 21 points to lead Memphis (6-1). Precious Achiuwa added 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Tyler Harris had 14.
Markell Johnson led North Carolina State (5-2) with 22 points. Jericole Hellems added 17, and DJ Funderburk had 14.
“It’s a loss but we want to build off our second half,” coach Kevin Keatts said. “The second half was way better than our first.”
Trailing by 16 at the start of the second half, the Wolfpack cut it to 75-72 on C.J. Bryce’s free throw with 3:51 left.
Achiuwa made a jumper, and D.J. Jeffries converted a putback on Memphis’ next two possessions to extend the lead to seven, only for Bryce to respond with a jumper to cut it to 79-74.
Harris missed a floater in the lane, but the ball went off a N.C. State player. Johnson then drew a blocking foul on Ellis, and made both foul shots to cut it to 79-76.
Memphis dashed any thoughts about an upset when Harris converted a three-point play, and Alex Lomax stole the ball from Johnson.
“This is a part of growth,” Hardaway said. “The best is still yet to come for this young team. They’re starting to understand more now and I’m proud of that. They’re carrying over what we’re teaching to the games.”
Memphis did not have freshman center James Wiseman (NCAA suspension) and freshman guard Lester Quinones (broken right hand), although freshman center Malcolm Dandridge played his first game after suffering a torn meniscus in February. Dandridge finished with two points and a rebound.
No. 16 MEMPHIS 83, NC STATE 78
FG FT Reb
NC STATE M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT
Bates 12 3-3 0-0 2-2 1 4 6
Bryce 37 2-12 3-4 1-5 3 2 7
Hellems 35 5-11 6-7 0-4 0 3 17
Beverly 27 1-3 2-2 0-1 1 1 5
Johnson 39 9-17 2-4 1-5 6 2 22
Funderburk 21 4-7 5-5 1-2 0 5 14
Daniels 19 1-3 2-2 1-2 1 0 4
Andree 6 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 3
Dixon 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 26-59 20-24 6-21 12 18 78
Percentages: FG .441, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Johnson 2-6, Funderburk 1-1, Andree 1-2, Beverly 1-3, Hellems 1-4, Bryce 0-1, Daniels 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 7 (17 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (Bates 2, Andree, Bryce). Turnovers: 7 (Hellems 2, Andree, Bates, Beverly, Daniels, Johnson). Steals: 9 (Johnson 3, Bates 2, Daniels 2, Bryce, Hellems).
FG FT Reb
MEMPHIS M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT
Achiuwa 36 4-12 6-8 3-11 0 3 15
Jeffries 27 2-4 0-0 2-4 0 3 4
Maurice 11 1-2 0-0 0-2 0 1 3
Baugh 18 3-6 0-1 0-3 3 4 6
Ellis 30 7-11 5-5 0-2 0 4 21
Lomax 26 2-4 3-4 1-6 7 0 7
Harris 23 5-7 1-1 0-2 1 0 14
Thomas 15 3-6 2-2 2-4 0 4 8
Hardaway 7 1-2 0-0 0-0 1 1 3
Dandridge 7 0-0 2-4 1-1 0 2 2
Totals 200 28-54 19-25 9-35 12 22 83
Percentages: FG .519, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 8-12, .667 (Harris 3-3, Ellis 2-3, Hardaway 1-1, Achiuwa 1-2, Maurice 1-2, Thomas 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 14 (9 PTS). Blocked Shots: 5 (Thomas 3, Achiuwa, Dandridge). Turnovers: 14 (Achiuwa 3, Harris 3, Jeffries 3, Baugh 2, Lomax 2, Maurice). Steals: 4 (Achiuwa 2, Ellis, Lomax).
NC State 39 39 — 78
Memphis 55 28 — 83
A—1,778 (17,732).
