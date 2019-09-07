New Orleans Saints’ Drew Brees is sacked by Los Angeles Rams’ Ndamukong Suh during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) <&num>1</&num><&slash>/</&slash><&den>2</&den><&num>1</&num><&slash>/</&slash><&den>2</&den>019: Los Angeles Rams’ Todd Gurley dives into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half the NFL football NFC championship game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) David J. Phillip Los Angeles Rams’ Todd Gurley dives into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half the NFL football NFC championship game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) David J. Phillip Saints quarterback Drew Brees is sacked by Rams defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh in the first half of Los Angeles’ victory in the NFC championship game in New Orleans. The Saints scored only 3 points in the second half. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS Saints quarterback Drew Brees is sacked by Rams defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh in the first half of Los Angeles’ victory in the NFC championship game in New Orleans. The Saints scored only 3 points in the second half. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein is congratulated after making the winning 57-yard field goal in overtime of the NFC championship game against the Saints. Los Angeles rallied from a 13-0, first-quarter deficit for the victory. John Bazemore Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein is congratulated after making the winning 57-yard field goal in overtime of the NFC championship game against the Saints. Los Angeles rallied from a 13-0, first-quarter deficit for the victory. John Bazemore Though no flag was thrown, Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman (right) could have been called for pass interference and a helmet-to-helmet hit against Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis at a key juncture of the fourth quarter in the NFC championship game. photos by the associated press Though no flag was thrown,