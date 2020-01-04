guard Chaundee Brown (center) is surrounded by Pittsburgh defenders Eric Hamilton (right) and Trey McGowens in the first half. Brown scored 10 points and pulled down seven rebounds to help the Deacs to their third straight win.
ABOVE: Pittsburgh’s Trey McGowens (left) and Wake Forest’s Torry Johnson battle for a loose ball during the first half of Saturday’s ACC game at Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh.
Photos by the Associated Press
Pittsburgh’s Eric Hamilton (right) and Wake Forest’s Andrien White battle for a rebound during the second half of the Deacons 69-65 victory.
The Associated Press
LEFT: Wake Forest
guard Chaundee Brown (center) is surrounded by Pittsburgh defenders Eric Hamilton (right) and Trey McGowens in the first half. Brown scored 10 points and pulled down seven rebounds to help the Deacs to their third straight win.
PITTSBURGH — For a few moments on Saturday, Pitt coach Jeff Capel was able to hide the disappointment on his face and come to grips with the reality of Wake Forest’s 69-65 victory at Petersen Events Center.
The difference might have been senior guard Brandon Childress, 22, who took only four shots for the Deacons.
Strange, but true.
“Coming into this game,” Capel said, “Brandon Childress had taken (48) more shots than anyone on their team — in some cases 80, in some cases 100 more shots.
“And he took four tonight and he was happy. He didn’t try to force.
“He did a great job of letting the game come to him and trusting other guys to make plays.
“You’re talking about a senior. Maybe he tries to force (shots) as a sophomore or freshman. But when you’ve been through it, you have a better understanding.”
The victory was the third in a row for Wake Forest (8-5, 1-2) and likely displayed the roster depth the Deacons will need in the next 17 ACC games.
Childress leads Wake Forest in scoring (15.6 points per game) and assists (60), but he stepped aside and scored just eight points, tied for his second-lowest point total of the season. That allowed Ismael Massoud (14 points), Torry Johnson (12) and Chaundee Brown (10) to make the big shots.
Manning disagreed with a reporter, who suggested Childress wasn’t at his best.
“Whenever your point guard gets six assists with two turnovers and ices the game down the stretch with free throws, he’s doing his job,” Manning said.
“Force help, get rid of it and trust your teammates, and he did a wonderful job of that.”
Points aside, the biggest moment of the game was 7-foot center Olivier Sarr’s block of Trey McGowens’ potentially game-tying shot with one second left.
“Really good pursuit on Olivier’s part,” said Manning.
In the big picture, the victory in front of a crowd of 10,155 was nice, but Manning said he knows the good feeling it generated will last only until the next game.
“Huge win,” he said. “(In) college athletics across the board, our league, it’s tough to get wins, period.
“Whether you’re at home or on the road.”
But the way Wake Forest won pleased Manning probably more than putting up a single digit in the victory column of the ACC standings.
Pitt grabbed a 22-6 lead 10 minutes into the game and appeared to be the better team. But the Panthers went stagnant, according to Capel, when guards Xavier Johnson and McGowens were burdened by foul trouble.
Finally, Wake Forest trimmed the lead to 30-27 at halftime, grabbed the momentum and carried it through the entire second half.
“For our guys to continue to battle and find a way to win when things aren’t going well for you, especially early on,” Manning said, “it’s something as a staff we are happy and proud to see.
“But this is an unforgiving league. We can enjoy it (Saturday night) on the ride back.”
Back home in Winston-Salem, however, the next game Wednesday against No. 18 Florida State will loom large.
“We have to get ready for Florida State. That’s what this league is all about.
“You want to win your home games and you want to split on the road. That’s the mindset until you continue to take steps and evolve “Anytime you can get a road win it’s really good. It’s special. You have to enjoy it while you have it, but you have to get ready for the next one as well.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.