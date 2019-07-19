The Winston-Salem Dash scored six runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to secure a 9-3 win over the visiting Wilmington Blue Rocks.
Five different Dash batters had multi-hit games.
Wilmington got on the board first thanks to a single from Michael Gigliotti that scored Sebastian Rivero. Winston-Salem answered back in the bottom of the fifth with runs from Tate Blackman and Yeyson Yrizarri.
The Dash increased its lead to 3-1 in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI single by Mitch Roman.
The Dash took off in the bottom of the eighth inning. Craig Dedelow kicked off the scoring frenzy on a walk. Yrizarri drive in Zach Remillard. Frost and Steele Walker got base hits to score Jameson Fisher and Roman, respectively.
The Blue Rocks got a home run from Nick Pratto in the top of the ninth, his sixth of the season, but it was not enough to come back in the contest.
Jorgan Cavanerio (6-0) started on the mound for Winston-Salem and went seven innings. He struck out five and gave up one run.
Kevin Escorcia and Will Kincanon came in as relief and both added two strikeouts.
The Wilmington bullpen garnered 11 strikeouts despite giving up 14 hits. Marcelo Martinez (5-4) started the game and went six innings, striking out seven batters and giving up two runs.
Walker finished the game 2 for 5 with two doubles and three RBIs.
Roman was 3 for 5 with two RBIs. Remillard finished 2-3 and holds a team-best .292 batting average.
Pratto paced the Blue Rocks. He was 2-4 with a double and a solo home run.
Winston-Salem (50-43) gears up for another three-game homestand against the Down East Wood Ducks.
The Dash host the Wood Ducks today at 6 p.m. as a part of the Chick-fil-A Four Pack Night stadium event. The Wood Ducks bested the Dash 2-1 in their three-game series last weekend.