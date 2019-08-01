The Winston-Salem Dash beat the Lynchburg Hillcats 9-7 in a game in which the teams combined for 26 hits at BB&T Ballpark on Thursday night.
The teams traded shots early. Lynchburg scored three runs in the top of the first, as Tyler Freeman, Steven Kwan and Mitch Reeves crossed the plate.
Winston-Salem responded emphatically with six runs of their own in the bottom of the first. Andrew Vaughn’s sacrifice fly scored Steele Walker. The Dash tied the game with runs from Jonah Cruz and Craig Dedelow. JJ Muno singled to center, scoring Carlos Perez and giving Winston-Salem the lead. The Dash added runs from Jameson Fisher and Tate Blackman.
The Hillcats were able to cut the Winston-Salem lead down to one with a two-run homer by Luke Wakamatsu in the top of the second. But Steele Walker answered with a two-run homer of his own in the third. Wakamatsu homered again in the top of the seventh to score Jonathan Laureano as well, making the score 9-7. Two groundouts and a flyout in the top of the ninth sealed the win for the Dash.
Winston-Salem used five relievers. Jake Elliott started and lasted just two innings before being replaced by Jacob Lindgren (1-0), who picked up the win. Lindgren went three innings, allowed no runs and struck out fives, lowering his ERA to 1.50. Kirk McCarty (2-4) started and took the loss for Lynchburg. He was torched for 10 hits and seven runs in two innings.
The Dash (57-47) will host the Carolina Mudcats tonight at 7 p.m. The game will be a part of the Fireworks Friday at BB&T Ballpark.