LYNCHBURG, Va. — Winston-Salem’s offense broke out for 10 runs on 12 hits on Sunday, leading to a 10-3 victory over the Lynchburg Hillcats at City Stadium.
Four different Winston-Salem (33-35, 71-61) players collected multiple hits in the offensive outburst. Most notably, outfielder Jonathan Allen hit two home runs and drove in four runs in his High-A debut.
The former University of San Francisco star blasted a two-run homer in his first at-bat against Hillcats starter Cody Morris (2-2). Allen finished the day 3 for 5 with two home runs, four RBIs and a stolen base.
Along with the strong performance from Allen and the bats, the Dash benefitted from a great start by Jorgan Cavanerio.
The right-hander allowed just two runs on six hits across seven innings, striking out five and walking none.
The Dash got on the board in the top of the first inning for the third consecutive game. Steele Walker led off the contest by hitting a bloop double into left-center field. With Mitch Roman at the plate, Walker stole third base. After Roman struck out, Andrew Vaughn hit an RBI groundout to shortstop, making it 1-0.
Winston-Salem added two more in the top of the second. To lead off the frame, Carlos Perez drew a walk. Two batters later, Allen crushed a two-run homer to center field, increasing the Dash’s edge to 3-0.
The Hillcats cut the Dash lead to 3-2 in the bottom of the second inning.
However, Winston-Salem broke the game open in the top of the fourth inning. Perez led off the inning with a double before Jameson Fisher walked and Tate Blackman singled to load the bases. Following Blackman’s single, Morris threw a wild pitch, allowing Perez to score to make it 4-2.
After the wild pitch, Allen bounced a single into right field to score Fisher and push the lead to 5-2.
Mitch Roman capped the four-run inning with a single into right field to bring home Allen and make it 7-2.
The Dash will conclude the series with the Hillcats and the 2019 season on this afternoon.
