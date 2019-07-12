FAYETTEVILLE — The Fayetteville Woodpeckers, led by shortstop Jeremy Pena, got 4-0 victory over the Winston-Salem Dash at SEGRA Stadium in a game that was called after six innings because of rain.
It was the second straight night in which the Dash and Woodpeckers were limited because of rain.
Pena doubled and tripled, driving in two runs and scoring a run himself.
Pena’s hitting backed a strong outing by Fayetteville starter Jojanse Torres, who pitched five sharp innings.
Torres, who improved his record to 3-0 and lowered his ERA to 2.08, allowed just three hits and struck out three.
Tanner Duncan added two strikeouts in his two innings of relief.
Fayetteville’s final run came in the fourth inning when Enmanuel Valdez scored on Ross Adolph’s triple.
The Dash struggled to get anything going on offense. They had just four hits in the game, although three of them, by Steele Walker, Yeyson Yrizarri and Tyler Frost, were doubles.
Zach Lewis pitched all six innings for the Dash, absorbing the loss as his record fell to 5-4. Lewis struck out six Woodpeckers and allowed four earned runs. His ERA climbed to 5.83. It marked the second consecutive start in which he went six innings.
Winston-Salem (48-39)now hits the road for a three-game set against Down East starting today at Grainger Stadium. Right-hander Jorgan Cavanerio (5-0, 2.93 ERA) takes the hill for the Dash against Woodies righty Alex Eubanks (8-2, 2.17 ERA). First pitch is set for 6 p.m.