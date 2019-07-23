The Winston-Salem Dash couldn’t muster much offense in a 7-0 road loss to the Salem Red Sox in the opener of a three-game series Tuesday night.
Dylan Thompson (3-7), a native of Snow Camp, N.C., who played at college baseball at UNC Greensboro, gave up just two hits over six innings to pick up the victory for the Red Sox.
Salem jumped out to the early lead, scoring two runs in the bottom of the second inning. Red Sox catcher Charlie Madden doubled on a line drive to center field, scoring right fielder Edgar Corcino and giving Salem a 1-0 lead. Later that inning it was second baseman Nick Lovullo singling to left, scoring left fielder Jagger Rusconi to add another run for the Red Sox and bringing the score to 2-0.
In the bottom of the fifth, Salem crossed homeplate once again off a sacrifice fly from third baseman Garrett Benge, scoring first baseman Michael Osinski and taking the lead to 3-0 in favor of the Red Sox.
Osinski scored for the second time in the bottom of the seventh off Red Sox shortstop Ryan Fitzgerald’s sacrifice fly to center field. That run gave the Red Sox a 4-0 advantage heading into the final two innings.
Konnor Pilkington pitched 6 2/3 innings for Winston-Salem, allowing four runs on eight hits and striking out two Salem batters.
The Red Sox sealed the victory in the bottom of the eighth inning when Corcino hit a three-run shot to center field, scoring Victor Acosta and Pedro Castellanos.
Salem’s Dominic LoBrutto pitched two innings and struck out three in relief of Thompson, and Zach Schellenger pitched a perfect ninth inning, striking out two, to finish off the Dash.
The Dash (52-44) will be back on the diamond at Haley Toyota Field in Salem today, with first pitch scheduled for 11:05 a.m.