ZEBULON — The Winston-Salem Dash, trailing 3-2, erupted for five runs in the eight to overtake the Carolina Mudcats 7-3 in a Carolina League game at Five County Stadium on Tuesday night.
After a one-hour rain delay and two scoreless innings Carolina scored the first two runs of the game in the bottom of the third, jumping out to a 2-0 lead.
In the top of the fourth, the Dash inched to within a run when Jameson Fisher laced an RBI double to right field, scoring first baseman Andrew Vaughn and making the score 2-1.
The Mudcats answered in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI double by designated hitter Eddie Silva that scored Wes Rogers and gave the Mudcats a 3-1 lead.
In the top of the seventh Winston-Salem attempted to regain the momentum. A Tyler Frost double scored Tate Blackman, making the score 3-2. One batter later the Dash had the bases loaded, but Craig Dedelow struck out swinging to end the inning.
Winston-Salem again loaded the bases in the top of the eighth and this time it capitalized. Steele Walker was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to tie the game 3-3. Next up, it was Frost singling on a line drive to right, scoring Johan Cruz and Tate Blackman and giving the Dash their first lead at 5-3. Later in the inning, Vaughn doubled, bringing Walker and Frost home and putting Winston-Salem ahead for good at 7-3.
The Dash (61-53) will take on the Mudcats again today at Five County Stadium with first pitch set for 11 a.m.