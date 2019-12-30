Damion Jacques Lynch, ordained in 1991, was accused by the parents of a 14-year-old boy in the mid-1990s of molestation from 1991 to 1995 while Lynch served at St. Elizabeth in Boone.
Lynch admitted the abuse and was sent for psychiatric treatment. In 1997 a counselor cleared him for ministry and then-Bishop William Curlin appointed him to a church in Charlotte.
About that time, the brother of the first victim also accused Lynch of abuse during the pastor’s time in Boone. Lynch was removed from ministry in 1998, and the diocese settled two lawsuits with the family in Watauga County Superior Court. Lynch was released from the clerical state in 2009. His assignments had included campus ministry at Appalachian State University in Boone.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.