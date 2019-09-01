NASCAR Darlington Auto Racing

Cars are covered up and wait out a rain delay before the start of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

 Richard Shiro

Cup race delayed

Because of a rain delay that caused NASCAR’s Bojangles Southern 500 to not start until near 10 p.m. it was too late to include a report in today’s newspaper. Look for a report at www.journalnow.com.

Load comments