Kevin Harvick celebrates after winning the NASCAR Brickyard 400 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Playoff field set

Kevin Harvick wins the Brickyard 400 for a second time, beating Joey Logano in a crash-marred race that ends Jimmie Johnson’s perfect playoff run. Page B2

