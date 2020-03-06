GREENSBORO — Tenth-ranked N.C. State hung in while missing nearly everything early, then hit enough shots late to grind out a tough win to start the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.
Elissa Cunane had 14 of her 16 points after halftime to help the Wolfpack beat Georgia Tech 57-48 in Friday’s quarterfinals, avenging a loss to the Yellow Jackets from less than two weeks earlier during a bumpy February stretch.
The second-seeded Wolfpack (26-4) lost 65-61 at home in the only regular-season meeting during a stretch that saw Wes Moore’s club lose three of four after peaking at No. 4 in the AP Top 25. But N.C. State is winning again, even after again having fits against the seventh-seeded Yellow Jackets (20-11).
“This league is tough, y’all,” Moore said. “We didn’t shoot it well the first six games in February. I mean, it wasn’t any secret. ... So yeah, we went through a tough time, but we knew we’ve got some great shooters, they’re going to snap out of it.”
N.C. State was 3 for 19 and missed its first nine 3-pointers en route to trailing by 14 early in the second quarter.
“What we were talking about as a team was really that we’re better than what we’re playing right now,” said point guard Aislinn Konig, who had 16 points.
N.C. State responded by going on an 18-0 run spanning halftime to get back in it, and made 13 of 28 shots after halftime (46%) — a total aided by Cunane’s strong second-half showing, in particular.
Cunane, a 6-5 sophomore averaging a team-best 16.5 points and 10 rebounds, shot 1 for 3 in the opening half while sitting significant stretches with two fouls. But she went 6 of 11 after the break, repeatedly getting deep post position on a night when the Wolfpack’s 3-point shooting remained off-target.
LOUISVILLE 71, SYRACUSE 46: Fourth-ranked Louisville gave coach Jeff Walz the start he wanted as the ACC Tournament’s top seed.
Dana Evans scored 23 points and the fourth-ranked Cardinals dominated the second quarter to beat Syracuse 71-46 in Friday’s quarterfinals, avenging their last loss from a month earlier.
“We competed from the get-go,” Walz said.
Louisville (28-3) didn’t get off to a great shooting start. But its defense held the Orange to just one field goal in the second quarter, while the Cardinals dominated the glass all afternoon to help build that big lead until the shots started falling more.
Eighth-seeded Syracuse (16-15) had given Louisville trouble in both games, including the 59-51 win at the Carrier Dome on Feb. 9. The Orange didn’t do anything close this time, with Louisville turning a six-point lead after the first quarter into a 34-13 lead by halftime.
The Cardinals, who won the regular-season title outright for the first time since joining the league before the 2014-15 season, are chasing their second ACC Tournament title.
“There’s still plenty of people that don’t think we’re all that good,” Walz said. “And it’s just a fact, and it’s OK. They might not like the way we play or what it might be. But at the end of the day, we compete.”
Kiara Lewis scored 18 for the Orange.
