The latest on COVID-19 cases in North Carolina:
Number of N.C. cases: 1,307 statewide as of 11 a.m. today, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That's up from 1,167 cases — a 12 percent increase — from Sunday. On Friday, state health officials had counted 763 cases in North Carolina.
Unofficially, media outlets who include county health department reports along with the official state count say the number of N.C. cases is higher. The News & Observer of Raleigh counts at least 1,316 cases as of noon today. Raleigh TV station WRAL has counted 1,348 cases statewide.
In the Triad: Guilford County has 44 reported cases, according to state health officials — more than any other county in central North Carolina. Forsyth County has 39 cases.
Deaths and hospitalizations: Six people have died from coronavirus complications, according to state health officials. DHHS says 137 people are currently hospitalized statewide due to COVID-19.
The latest two deaths were reported in Mecklenburg and Buncombe counties over the weekend. Mecklenburg County officials said the victim there was 60 and had underlying health conditions. Buncombe County officials provided no biographical information about the person who died in Asheville.
The latest in North Carolina: A statewide stay-at-home order takes effect at 5 p.m. today. It's expected to remain in place through at least April 29. Click here to read more about the order.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.