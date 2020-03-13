GREENSBORO — The severity and scope of the coronavirus pandemic got real around noon Thursday.
That’s when the ACC canceled the remainder of the men’s basketball tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum. On the heels of that came an announcement from the NCAA canceling its men’s college basketball championship, the first two rounds of which were also at the coliseum.
Reeling from the blow to Greensboro’s pride and economy, Mayor Nancy Vaughan and other elected officials quickly began to think about city operations and, not to be overlooked, whether to hold the next City Council meeting on Tuesday night.
Ultimately, they rescheduled the meeting for March 31. But it would be a frantic 24 hours before they came to that decision.
Like many of the rough-and-tumble affairs that have come to define council meetings, Tuesday’s gathering promised to be no different. That’s because of two controversial rezoning items on the agenda certain to draw a large crowd.
One item concerned a rezoning request to change three acres at the intersection of Lawndale Avenue and Lake Jeanette Road from residential to commercial development — a parcel that’s come to be known as The Devil’s Triangle.
In another rezoning request, residents of the Sedgefield area would likely have come out in opposition to a request to rezone a historic equestrian center to make room for an affordable apartment complex.
The two issues could’ve potentially brought scores of residents to the wood-paneled council chambers inside the Melvin Municipal Office Building.
That was top of mind for Assistant City Manager Larry Davis on Thursday as he began to search for the best way to move forward with the coronavirus crisis escalating.
Davis began to work with the Planning Department, which needed to contact all the businesses and residents involved in the rezoning requests.
At the same time, Davis said, deliberations became a guessing game of probabilities. Would moving the meeting cause more damage than holding it with some sort of modified format? And would that be enough to blunt the danger of a public gathering?
He and his colleagues spent hours Thursday afternoon and Friday morning examining the agenda. The two rezoning items required the most thought.
City officials knew passionate residents would brave just about any obstacle to speak against or in favor of the rezoning issues — but some might resent having to choose between that and their health.
“We did consider some alternatives such as having people submit questions by email or to have parties send one or two representatives,” Davis said. “In the end, we decided that would not work for most of those people that wanted to be part of those conversations.”
After long and wide-ranging talks between council members, staffers and City Manager David Parrish, the call was made early Friday afternoon to postpone Tuesday’s council meeting until March 31.
Hours later, that decision was supplanted by another: Vaughan declared a state of emergency for Greensboro.
