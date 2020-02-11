The N.C. Zoo hopes the fifth time is a charm for polar bears Nikita and Anana. The two — usually kept apart for safety reasons — are together for the breeding season that began Tuesday and lasts until April. Despite four previous breeding seasons, the pair has had no cubs. If they do successfully breed, twin cubs could be in the zoo’s future. Two-thirds of polar bear births are twins, according to the North American Bear Center.
Most Popular
-
Winston-Salem comes up on NBC's 'Chicago Fire'
-
Mother waited 5 years before reporting sexual assault of her 12-year-old daughter in Winston-Salem
-
Water rescues carried out at apartment complex; flooding reported throughout Forsyth County and the region
-
Pepsi Bottling Ventures campus in Winston-Salem sells for nearly $35 million
-
Threat of flooding, tornadoes prompting Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to cut day short
Promotions
promotion
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.