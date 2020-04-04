Correction

In a story on page 11 of Thursday’s Relish, “The Banker” was mistakenly included in a list of Disney+ shows. It actually streams on Apple TV..

You can report an error by calling

336-727-7307 or by emailing

corrections@wsjournal.com.

tclodfelter@wsjournal.com

336-727-7371

@tclodfelterWSJ

Tags

Load comments