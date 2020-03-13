The level of concern about getting coronavirus is split along political party lines, a new poll finds.
In the United States, Democrats are more worried about the disease than Republicans, ABC News reported Friday.
While 83% of Democrats say they are concerned they will contract the illness, just 56% of Republicans say so, according to poll results from the news organization and researchers at Ipsos.
Overall, 43% of all respondents say they approve of President Donald Trump’s handling of coronavirus, while 54% disapprove, results show.
Trump, a Republican, received backlash after he suggested people with coronavirus infections could go to work, against health officials’ recommendations to stay home, McClatchy News reported earlier this month.
After Trump stood near a Brazilian aide who tested positive for COVID-19, the president initially said he didn’t have plans to get tested for the disease. Since then, he’s changed his mind. Some Republican lawmakers have voluntarily gone into self-quarantine after possible exposure.
Another poll surveyed people from the two political parties, finding GOP respondents were the least likely to avoid social events and public venues due to the spread of coronavirus.
Republicans were also two times as likely as Democrats to say media reports about coronavirus were “seriously exaggerated,” according to the new poll from Axios and Survey Monkey.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.