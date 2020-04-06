Coronavirus update
A brief look at how the sports world has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic
Showing symptoms
Three minor league players in the Texas Rangers organization are in self-isolation after exhibiting symptoms consistent with the new coronavirus. Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said Monday that two of the three players had connections to family members who had tested positive for COVID-19. Daniels, who didn’t name the three players, said all were doing well, and were presumed positive even though they hadn’t been tested.
Philanthropy
uThe Charlotte Hornets Foundation has initiated a multi-faceted response to assist with coronavirus relief efforts. The foundation will be donating $100,000 to the COVID-19 Response Fund, as well three $25,000 donations to local nonprofit organizations. The foundation has pledged another $75,000 for future to-be-determined needs resulting from COVID-19.Hornets employees have also pledged to complete 1,000 hours of in-home volunteerism. That will include writing letters and cards to patients, making phone calls, administrative work, and utilizing their various skills to assist others.
uBoston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal are each pledging $250,000 to help provide meals for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic in Boston and St. Louis. Tatum made the announcement on Instagram. The pledges will benefit Feeding America, the St. Louis Food Bank and Greater Boston Food Bank. Both Tatum and Beal are natives of St. Louis.
uThe Indianapolis Colts and Indiana Pacers have issued a challenge to area residents: Raise $200,000 for the city’s 12 community centers by noon Thursday and the two professional teams will kick in an extra $420,000. The community centers are helping to feed, support and care for vulnerable residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.The announcement comes one day after Colts owner Jim Irsay donated more than 10,000 of the hard-to-find N-95 masks to the Indiana State Department of Health for health care workers.
uHouston Astros pitcher Joe Smith and his wife, TNT sideline reporter Allie LaForce, have started a program to donate meals to medical workers in Ohio and Texas hospitals during the global COVID-19 pandemic. Through Project FRONTLINE the couple is funding the first 250 meals, which will be delivered to Mercy Hospital in Lorain, Ohio, on Wednesday. Another 300-500 meals are going to Harris Health in Houston on Tuesday. Smith and LaForce are both Ohio natives.
Economics
Manchester United has told staff they will all remain on full pay without any of them being furloughed during the coronavirus pandemic.
Taking precautions
Washington Capitals coach Todd Reirden says he and his family are taking special precautions amid the new coronavirus pandemic because 17-year-old son Travis has a common variable immune deficiency. “We’ve really had to be careful about what we’re bringing into the house and not leaving and making sure that if we do go out and do something, that we basically leave all of our clothes at the door and make sure that they get washed and wash our hands and make sure we’re really making the right choices because it can get scary for someone like him,” Reirden said Monday.
