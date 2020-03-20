Coronavirus Update
Developments regarding the coronavirus outbreak and its effects on teams, leagues and athletes.
XFL cancels rest of season
The XFL has canceled the remainder of its return season. The league played five games of a 10-game regular season in eight cities. It was a revival of the XFL that played one season in 2001. Commissioner Oliver Luck released a statement saying the league had “no choice but to officially cancel the remainder of the 2020 season.” The XFL had teams in New York, Washington, Los Angeles, Houston, Seattle, Dallas, St. Louis, and Tampa.
Olympics
- The Olympic flame on Friday completed its difficult journey from Greece to Japan. That signified a small, symbolic victory for the IOC and local organizers, who maintain the Tokyo Olympics will open on July 24 amid a chorus of doubters who believe they should be postponed or canceled.
- USA Swimming’s CEO is urging the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee to push for the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics until next year. Tim Hinchey wrote to USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland on Friday to advocate on behalf of his governing body’s 400,000 members.
NFL
Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, a graduate of Jamestown Ragsdale High School who played college ball at Charlotte, is donating 100,000 meals to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank to help school children who might otherwise go hungry during the coronavirus pandemic.
Ogunjobi said in a posting on Twitter that his donation is intended for kids who typically rely on schools to provide some of their meals.
“Many of these kids, due to the school closings, are no longer getting the meals they depend on from day to day,” Ogunjobi said. “No impact is too big or small. I encourage you to join me as well as many others as we help those in our time of need.”
Auto Racing
Formula One is setting up a series of virtual races to replace postponed or canceled Grand Prix events.
The series says a “number of current F1 drivers” will take part in the races, with the first set for Sunday. That’s the day when the Bahrain Grand Prix was supposed to take place.
None of the drivers taking part have been named.
MLS
Major League Soccer is extending the moratorium on team training activities through March 27 and is asking players to stay in their club’s local market during this time.
MLS says team training facilities may be accessed only for physical therapy purposes at the direction of the team’s medical staff and must adhere to safety protocols.
For now, the league is asking players to stay near their clubs and for international players to not leave the country and return home.
NWSL
The National Women’s Soccer League is delaying the start of its season.
The league announced Friday that it is imposing a moratorium on training through April 5, following the guidelines for the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. Because of that, the season will not start on as planned on April 18.
The NWSL has not announced when the season might start.
Scheduling
- Amid a slew of postponements and cancellations in golf, the LPGA Tour announced a September date for what traditionally is its first major championship of the year. The ANA Inspiration, previously scheduled for April 2-5 in Rancho Mirage, Calif., now will be played Sept. 10-13. It’s the first postponed golf tournament to announce a new date. The schedule change was announced Friday along with the postponement of three more LPGA tournaments.
- One of the major prep races for the Kentucky Derby is being postponed. Oaklawn Park said Friday the Arkansas Derby will be pushed back from April 11 to May 2. That’s the day the 146th Kentucky Derby was scheduled to be run, but it has been postponed until Sept. 5.
