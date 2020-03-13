GREENSBORO - Cone Health has the ability to increase its number of available beds for intensive care if needed for a coronavirus outbreak, according to Bruce Swords, chief physician executive at Cone Health. He hopes, however, that community efforts to slow and contain the virus will make that unnecessary.
"We are well organized for the potential of a worst-case scenario as we define that today," Swords said. "It’s less about planning for the worst-case scenario and more about preventing that from happening."
Swords said Cone has at least 130 intensive care unit beds. Usually, he said, they might have about 60 to 65% of those beds in use, maybe 60 to 70% during flu season. As of Thursday, Swords said, the hospital was experiencing a typical day in flu season, without any jump in illnesses.
Behind the scenes, Cone Health leaders have been looking at what they could do if they saw a major surge in patients needing care from COVID-19.
If they had to, Swords said, they could shift other hospital beds to become intensive care unit beds. And some intensive care unit beds are taken up by people recovering from elective surgeries, he said, and the hospital could start postponing or rescheduling elective surgeries if needed to free up beds.
This is a developing story. Please check back later for further details.
