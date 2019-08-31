Labor Day
In observance of the Labor Day holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced:

  • Winston-Salem city offices and Forsyth County offices will be closed Monday.
  • The Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools will be closed Monday.
  • All state offices will be closed Monday.
  • All federal offices will be closed Monday.
  • All yard-waste and recycling collections will be postponed one day.
  • There will be no change in garbage collections.

