GREENSBORO — As a preventative measure against the COVID-19 pandemic, the city announced Friday it would extend water service for customers who can't pay their bill through March.
Michael Borchers, the city's water resources director, said the decision was made so residents can have access to water for cleaning and sanitation purposes while the coronavirus outbreak continues.
Borchers said he expects about 350 customers out of 107,000 will be affected. He added that city staff will make a future decision about what to do in April.
Duke Energy announced Friday that it, too, is suspending disconnects for nonpayment effective immediately.
"As a part of our community and a provider of an essential service, we are here to support our customers during this difficult time," Duke's statement said.
The temporary waiver "applies to our Piedmont Natural Gas business customers as well," Duke Energy said.
