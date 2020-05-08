COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus, has led to numerous closings, cancellations, postponements and schedule changes since it began spreading in North Carolina in March.
Here's a roundup of major changes to public services and operations in the Greensboro area. Many government offices and businesses are closed; if in doubt, call first or visit the organization's website. This list was greatly condensed from an earlier version and was last updated at noon May 8.
Stay-at-home orders
North Carolina will move to Phase 1 of its statewide reopening plan effective at 5 p.m. May 8. Phase 1 allows many businesses to reopen. However, it leaves in place nearly all of the measures aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19. North Carolina's first phase will remain in place through at least May 22.
Click here to read the executive order that Gov. Roy Cooper signed May 5. Click here to see what's new in Phase 1. And click here to read an FAQ about Phase 1.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced April 23 that North Carolina plans to lift restrictions in three phases once the spread of COVID-19 slows. Click here to read a news release about that plan, and click here to see a short presentation about the plan for a phased reopening.
Coronavirus cases
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services updates the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and related deaths about 11 a.m. each morning. Click here to see that report, which includes county and demographic data.
The News & Observer of Raleigh and Raleigh TV station WRAL keep separate counts of reported cases and fatalities in North Carolina based on the DHHS report and reports from county health departments. Click here for the News & Observer's tally, and click here for the WRAL count.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracks cases and deaths across the United States. The CDC updates its information about 4 p.m. every afternoon. Click here for that daily report.
The Guilford County Department of Public Health publishes a report every weekday afternoon on the number of cases, deaths, hospitalizations and recoveries in Guilford County. Click here to see that report, and note that the numbers reported by the county health department often differ from the Guilford County numbers included in the state report.
Schools
North Carolina's public schools will remain closed through the end of the academic year, according to an announcement by Gov. Roy Cooper on April 24. However, teaching and learning will continue remotely through the end of the school year in June. The last day of classes for Guilford County public schools on the traditional calendar is June 5.
The N.C. High School Athletic Association announced April 24 that it has canceled the spring high school sports season.
Guilford County Schools buildings and administrative offices are closed to the public, and most employees are working remotely. The school system is providing meals to children, laptops, free internet access in school parking lots and other resources to children and their families. For more information, click here or contact your child's teacher or school.
For a list of about 100 meal distribution sites throughout the county, click here. Hours are 11 a.m. to noon weekdays. Children 18 and younger can pick up lunch for that day and breakfast for the next day.
City of Greensboro
The city of Greensboro has announced numerous changes to its operations due to COVID-19.
Among them: Melvin Municipal Office Building, city offices, libraries, city-operated indoor recreation centers, museums, cultural centers and the Greensboro Aquatic Center are closed to the public; Greensboro Transit Authority service has been reduced; bathrooms and city parks and lakes are closed; and city-run skate parks, playgrounds and basketball courts are closed.
The city resumed residential collection of yard waste May 4. Throughout May, yard waste will be collected twice from each Greensboro home. Click here for that schedule and restrictions on the amount of yard waste that can be left out.
Police and fire service remain in normal operation. For emergencies, call 911.
For service changes, a complete list of closed facilities and more details about city of Greensboro closings, click here or call 336-373-2489.
Guilford County
Guilford County has made numerous changes to the operation of its parks, animal shelter, social services, health department, tax department, Register of Deeds office, courts and other county offices as well as to jail visitation and acquiring pistol purchase and concealed carry permits.
For more details about access to and operations of Guilford County offices, click here.
Cone Health
Cone Health, which operates Moses Cone and Wesley Long hospitals in Greensboro and more than 100 other health care locations in the region, has limited hospital visitors, reduced the number of routine procedures, closed some facilities and made numerous changes to its regular operations.
Visit www.conehealth.com/coronavirus for up-to-date information about COVID-19 and changes to Cone Health operations.
Colleges and universities
Area higher education institutions have closed their campuses, moved instruction online and postponed in-person commencement ceremonies scheduled for May. Check a school's homepage for campus updates and a link to its coronavirus response.
Unemployment benefits
Laid-off workers with questions about the unemployment application and benefits can click here. Employers with questions can click here.
N.C. courts
Most court proceedings in the state's District and Superior courts have been postponed to June 1. However, first appearances, bond hearings and proceedings for emergency situations (domestic violence, temporary restraining orders, juvenile custody and others) will continue.
For up-to-date information on the operation of state courts, click here. For information about court operations in Guilford County, click here.
N.C. parks and museums
All art, history and natural sciences museums operated by the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources are closed. Many state parks also have been closed. At state parks and recreation trails that remain open, restrooms, visitors centers, offices, bathhouses and all overnight accommodations are closed. Click here for a list of closed state parks and details about other state park operations.
In Greensboro, Guilford Courthouse National Military Park facilities are closed but outdoor spaces remain open. The Greensboro Science Center is closed through at least April 30.
The DMV
According to the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles website, two driver licence offices in Greensboro — on East Market Street and Coliseum Boulevard — and the driver licence office in High Point are open by appointment only. The office on East Washington Street in Greensboro (at the Depot) is closed.
Click here to find an open office, make an appointment and see what other DMV services are available.
On May 4, the DMV announced that a new state law has granted a five-month extension for renewing driver's licenses, vehicle registrations and other DMV credentials that expire on or after March 1 and before Aug. 1. The new law also extends the deadline for paying motor vehicle taxes tied to registration. Click here for more details about the extension.
Taxes
The filing deadlines for federal and state income tax for individuals and businesses have been extended to July 15.
Utilities
Electrical, natural gas, water and wastewater service utilities are prohibited by a governor's order from disconnecting residential service for nonpayment and from charging late fees, penalties, interest or reconnection fees for residential service through May 31. Click here for more information about that order.
Entertainment
Many music, theater and other cultural events scheduled for the spring and summer have been postponed or canceled. Click here for the status of events at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, and click here for a revised Greensboro Coliseum schedule.
For other local venues, call or check their websites or social media pages.
Other major events
The start of the baseball season for the Greensboro Grasshoppers has been delayed indefinitely.
The High Point Market Authority has postponed the spring furniture market to Oct. 17-21.
Eastern Music Festival, which was to have run from June 27 to Aug. 1, has been canceled.
Fun Fourth Festival, scheduled for July 3-4 in downtown Greensboro, has been canceled. However, the city is looking for another venue for a July 4 fireworks show.
The Wyndham Championship pro golf event at Sedgefield County Club has been pushed back a week to Aug. 11-16.
For more information
For details about North Carolina's response to coronavirus, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162, text COVIDNC to 898211 or visit www.nc.gov/covid19.
For health-related information, click here to visit the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services' coronavirus response website. And click here for an FAQ about coronavirus symptoms, treatment, testing, precautions and more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.