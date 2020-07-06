AFC Championship Titans Chiefs Football

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacts after scoring a touchdown during an NFL, AFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. The Chiefs won 35-24 to advance to Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

 Colin E. Braley

Mahomes cashes in

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs agree to the richest contract in pro sports history with a 10-year extension worth up to $503 million. Page B3

