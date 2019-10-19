Heat Hornets Basketball

Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego watches his team play the Miami Heat in the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Miami won 108-94. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

 Nell Redmond

Taking charge

Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego is utilizing a different approach heading into Wednesday night’s season opener against the Chicago Bulls. Page B6

Load comments