Flowers bring a certain beauty and elegance to weddings. What flowers to choose and how to incorporate them into the big day is a question many brides ask themselves. We spoke with two Triad florists on the best ways to incorporate flowers into a wedding.
Flowers in your hair
One great way to use flowers is in the bride or bridal party’s hairstyles. Not sure how to do this? Leave it to the experts.
“Today’s brides are doing anything from simple baby’s breath to greenery crowns to Bohemian pieces in their bridal dos,” says Mickey Atkinson, owner of Sedgefield Florist.
Thanks to the growth in popular festivals like Coachella and Burning Man, flower crowns were extremely popular in 2019. Regardless of how you incorporate them into your hairdo, it’s important to make sure you’re striking the right balance. At least that’s what Eliana Nunes of Eliana Nunes Floral & Event Design says.
“I believe flowers can enhance your bridal hairdo, but they shouldn’t overshadow it. I usually suggest smaller, looser blooms that I [can] prepare with wire/floral tape stems,” she says. “If you want a more whimsical statement, a floral crown is the way to go.”
A look ahead: Bouquet trends
Bouquets are a very important part of the wedding day for every bride, and 2020 has big plans in store for new styles and trends.
Some of these trends include a variation of a multiple color palettes, and swapping out multicolor florals for monochromatic arrangements. Going bold, though, is definitely still a popular look.
“Navy blue is becoming a trend, [so] thistle and anemones are in more demand than ever before,” Atkinson says.
Nunes agrees.
“Colors trend more toward the colors you see outside in the spring — from coral peonies to beautiful blues,” she says. “If you love brighter colors, the more saturated shades of pink and purples, as well as yellows, are a good option.”
All last year, garden-style bouquets — which are defined as bouquets that are assembled a little more loosely than other types of wedding bouquets so it resembles a flower arrangement picked from the garden — were a strong trend, which is most definitely going to carry through most of this year, as well.
“The garden style bouquet is still going strong for the upcoming season,” Nunes says.
Flowers as wedding decorations
Opportunities abound when it comes to incorporating live flowers and greenery into your wedding décor. And honestly, it’s almost as if you can incorporate flowers anywhere.
“With the popularity of barns and outdoor settings, many brides are opting for decorated arbors and pergolas, as well as greenery as aisle markers,” Atkinson says. “Plus the popularity of industrial venues means full backdrops of greenery or unique flower shelves are requested a lot.”
There are plenty of additional ideas, too.
“A few ways beyond centerpieces that you can incorporate flowers into your décor are; hanging floral installations, floral or greenery walls, large floral arrangements for the entrance of your venue or church, greenery accents for tent structures, and floral walkways,” adds Nunes.
More than flowers
At the end of your wedding day, you’ll come to realize just how much that flowers can transform a space — or a look.
“We really get to see first-hand the difference that beautiful florals can make in any ambiance. It does more than just enhance the aesthetic, it influences people’s mood and sets the tone for a beautiful celebration,” Nunes says. “To see that transformation to a space and the joy it brings my clients and their guests are definitely my favorite parts of this business.”
For Atkinson, though, flowers are truly representative of the bride’s vision, so nothing makes her happier than delivering flowers on a bride’s big day.
“I love handing the bride her bouquet and getting that hug,” she says. “Also, feeling the appreciation from the parents who realize how seriously we took their daughter’s or son’s once-in-a-lifetime day is among my favorite part.”
