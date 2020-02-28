It seems that Victoria and Hayden’s wedding denounced the notion that a bigger wedding can’t be intimate. After all, despite having 200 people in attendance, there wasn’t a dry eye in the room.
“I feel like the most special part was the ceremony,” says Victoria, a 24-year-old dental student at Eastern Carolina University School of Dental Medicine. “Hayden and I were able to stand in front of all our closest friends and family and celebrate our marriage. During the ceremony, my sisters, Brittanie and Elizabeth, sang ‘Goodness of God’ by Bethel Music. While they sang, Hayden and I received communion. This part of the ceremony reminded us of how much we have to be thankful for, and just how good God truly is.”
Moments like this were peppered throughout the remainder of the ceremony, as well as the reception.
“Our favorite part of the reception was the speeches made by our siblings, my best friend, and father,” Victoria says. “It was a special moment for us to all reflect on how blessed we are and how far we have come over the years.”
With splashes of burgundy complementing the white and green décor, and custom-made koozies as wedding favors, the couple’s Nov. 23, 2019, nuptials followed an engagement just nine months prior.
Hayden, an occupational therapist, was a former baseball player at Winston-Salem State University, and many of those games were played at BB&T Ballpark with Victoria watching from the stands. After an alumni game on Feb. 2, 2019, the players had a surprise in store for Victoria.
“The song ‘Greatest Love Story’ started playing and Hayden started walking to the pitcher’s mound,” Victoria says. “The alumni players, which consisted of mostly our best friends, lined up and handed me roses as I walked toward Hayden. As he got down on one knee, the jumbotron flashed, ‘Victoria, will you marry me?”
Held at the Villa De l’Amour in High Point, Victoria and Hayden’s guests loved having fun in the photobooth provided by Spark Photo Booth, and everyone got to keep their images as mementos from the night.
Hayden, 26, loved seeing his bride in her
dress for the first time. Victoria, though, cherished the time spent with her father throughout the entire day.
“Right before my dad and I walked down the aisle together, we hugged each other and both started crying,” she says. “This was a moment I have dreamed of since I was a little girl, and this was a moment my dad had prayed for his entire life. It was such a special moment between us. “
THE COUPLE: Victoria Phipps O’Neal, third year dental student, and Hayden Kent O’Neal, occupational therapist.
NUMBER OF GUESTS: 200
VENUE: Villa De l’Amour in High Point, North Carolina
COLORS: Burgundy, white, and green
FIRST DANCE SONG: “My Best Friend” by Tim McGraw
SPECIAL TOUCH: Victoria’s sisters sang “Goodness of God” during the ceremony.
VENDORS
FLORIST: Dish GardenArT
CATERER: Aaron Bray
HAIR & MAKEUP: Nicole Dolezar, bridesmaid
WEDDING DRESS BOUTIQUE: Wedding Dress Boutique: Southern Bride
BRIDESMAIDS’ DRESSES: Azazie
GUYS' SUITS: Madison
PHOTOGRAPHY: Urban Bloom Photography
VIDEOGRAPHY: Retrosound Films
CUPCAKES/CAKE/DESSERT: Sam’s Club
INVITATIONS: Etsy
RINGS: Camel City Pawn
MUSIC: DJ Brent Wall
WEDDING PLANNER: Dish GardenArT
VENUE: Villa De l’Amour
CEREMONY: Villa De l’Amour
TRANSPORTATION: Darren Overcash
RENTALS: Villa De l’Amour
LINENS: Villa De l’Amour
FURNITURE: Villa De l’Amour
PHOTOBOOTH: Spark Photo Booth
