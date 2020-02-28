There’s usually a pair of high school sweethearts in every crowd, but what about middle school sweeties? That was the case for Olivia and Jake, who met in church back when they were young.
The two would briefly date only to reconnect after several years. Turns out, Jake would come in with a curveball: He confessed to Olivia then that he had been in love with her all those years, and it took her a little while to adjust to this concept.
“Jake asked me on a date. I said no, but told him he could come hang my TV on the wall of my new apartment. He said that sounded like a great option,” says Olivia. “We went back and forth like this for a while until I finally said yes.”
Sometime after that first date, Kimpton Cardinal Hotel ended up being the special spot where they said ‘I do.’
“Our splurge item was definitely the venue, and I don’t regret it for an instant,” she says. “It was beautiful, and they did an amazing job.”
The ceremony was actually the groom’s most memorable part of the special day.
“Our ceremony had a slight difference in the ‘do you give this ring?’ and ‘do you take this ring?’ There was a second half of that ‘do you take’ part. Olivia didn’t realize it, so she said ‘I do’ too early,” Jake says. “That is what I remember most — laughing with her and all our family and friends.”
Meanwhile, Victoria’s most memorable moment of their wedding was their first dance.
The couple wasn’t just surrounded by friends and family, but also several special contributions from said friends and family, including a music performance by Olivia’s younger brother, three cakes made by the maid of honor, and a wedding officiant that was related to the family.
Winston-Salem might have been the place of their nuptials, but their proposal took place on Bald Head Island. This is Olivia’s absolute favorite place, so it was only fitting Jake selected it for their engagement destination. When he asked Olivia if they wanted to have a photoshoot on the beach, she had no clue it would lead to such an important moment.
She looks back on their proposal with fond memories — even if they don’t remember exactly every detail.
“He got me on the beach with my entire family watching from the deck of the beach house. He told me there was something else I might want to wear in my photoshoot. Neither of us remembers what he said next, but I said yes,” she says. “There was a ring on my finger in the pictures, so it must have gone pretty well.”
Words of advice?
“This day is about you and your fiancée — if a few guests accidently show up three hours early (which may or may not be what happened to us), that won’t change anything,” she says.
THE COUPLE: Olivia Cline, adjunct professor and high school English teacher, and Jacob Petersen, electrician.
NUMBER OF GUESTS: 150
VENUE: Kimpton Cardinal Hotel
COLORS: Burgundy, gold, and navy
FAVORS: Local honey from Fool’s Gold Honey Company
FIRST DANCE SONG: “January Wedding” by The Avett Brothers
SPECIAL TOUCHES: The contributions of several family members, including, cakes, and the officiant.
ADVICE FOR BRIDES: “Things will go wrong on your wedding day. Start expecting that now, plan as best you can, and then laugh about it when it inevitably happens.”
VENDORS
FLORIST: Beverly’s Flowers & Gifts
CATERER: The Katharine Brasserie & Bar
HAIR & MAKEUP: Glass Door Salon & Spa
WEDDING DRESS BOUTIQUE: David’s Bridal
BRIDESMAIDS’ DRESSES: Azazie
GROOM & GROOMSMEN SUITS/TUXES: Black Tie Formal Wear
PHOTOGRAPHER: Nicole Huffman Photography
CUPCAKES/CAKE: Valerie Zacek
INVITATIONS: Minted
OFFICIANT: George Senter (the bride’s great uncle)
RINGS: Brilliant Earth (bride) and C Cravens and Co. (groom)
CEREMONY MUSIC: Paul Cline (bride’s brother)
DJ: Friendly Neighborhood DJ
