hristmas traditions are important in Ja’Tia’s life, especially since the passing of her mother. So every year, her dad and sister come to town and make the holidays extra special.
But Ja’Tia’s boyfriend, Adrian, also made it extra special.
After opening up a new smart TV from him, she had no idea that that wasn’t the only ‘wow’ gift she’d receive that Christmas. She left the room for a moment only to return to see a jewelry box on the seat.
“Immediately my eyes started to water, and Adrian got down on one knee. He said the sweetest words a man can say to a woman. He talked about me and our relationship, the bond that we have, the love that we share, and last but certainly not least, he asked me if I would do him the honor of being his wife,” Ja’Tia says. “Trying to fight back tears of joy, I said ‘yes.’”
As wedding planning began, the couple set a budget — but went slightly over it. Attending wedding shows really helped her throughout the entire process and eventually helped her and Adrian save money.
“Wedding shows introduced me to reliable vendors with good reputations,” Ja’Tia says. “In most cases, those vendors offered discounted rates on their services just because of my attendance at the wedding show.”
Ja’Tia knew she couldn’t get married without having both parents front and center. In honor of her mother, the bride placed a single red rose in her bouquet. Fittingly, red was her mother’s favorite color. Once her father walked her down the aisle, she removed the rose from her bouquet and placed it on the empty chair beside his.
“I could truly feel her spirit resonate through the wedding,” Ja’Tia says.
The couple has several fond memories from their special day.
“I remember the way she looked in her wedding dress. As I watched her walk down the aisle I kept thinking, ‘Wow, I’m a lucky man,’” says Adrian. “Seeing her happy was one of my greatest moments.”
“I remember how extremely happy I was to be marrying the love of my life. To be surrounded by my close family and friends was absolutely amazing,” Ja’Tia says. “I also remember my husband’s heartfelt vows and his surprise song selection that he dedicated to me during the wedding.”
Similar to many new brides, Ja’Tia learned many things while planning their dream wedding. She encourages other brides to try and not stress no matter how difficult that seems.
“Make a checklist of everything you need for your wedding day. Keep it close by you so you don’t lose sight,” she says. “Personally, I had a great group of friends that were by my side, willing to assist in any way possible, and a special sister-in-law that helped tremendously the day of the wedding. I couldn’t have done it without them.”
THE COUPLE: Ja’Tia Brown, ERP manager, and Adrian Thompson, truck driver.
NUMBER OF GUESTS: 110
VENUE: NOAH’S Event Venue in High Point, North Carolina
COLORS: Navy, wine, blush, khaki, and ivory
THEME: “Winter Romance”
FIRST DANCE SONG: “For You” by Kenny Lattimore
SPECIAL TOUCHES: A single red rose in the bride’s bouquet to symbolize her mother who passed away from cancer several years ago.
ADVICE FOR BRIDES: “This is your day. It will go by super-fast. Have fun, love on your spouse, and most importantly don’t forget to eat!”
VENDORS
FLORIST: Onesies Engagements
CATERER: Visions Catering
HAIR & MAKEUP: Experience Glam Hair Boutique and Artistry by Ingrid (makeup)
DRESS DESIGNER: Morilee
WEDDING DRESS BOUTIQUE: Simply Stunning by Divas
WEDDING DRESS ALTERATIONS: Mylines Bridal
BRIDESMAIDS’ DRESSES: David’s Bridal
GROOM & GROOMSMEN SUITS/TUXES: VIP Formal Wear
PHOTOGRAPHER: Nicole Huffman Photography
PHOTO BOOTH: ShutterBooth
CUPCAKES/CAKE: Easy Peasy Decadent Desserts
INVITATIONS: UR Invited by Regina Womble-Miller
OFFICIANT: Pastor Junie Thompson
RINGS: Vintage (bride’s mother’s wedding ring) and Kay Jewelers (groom)
BARTENDERS: S&O Bartending
MUSIC (RECEPTION & CEREMONY): K2Productions
EVENT RENTALS: Visions Catering, Eventful NC, and NOAH’S Event Venue
TRANSPORTATION: A Formal Affair Limo Service
CALLIGRAPHY: Calligraphy by Carole
MUSIC: Corda Entertainment
