Many Christmases are spent making memories and new traditions while huddled up with family and friends around a fireplace, and the same rang true for Ashleigh, Joshua, and their respective families.

But on Dec. 24, 2018, fireplaces would start to carry a more important meaning.

“Josh knew that my favorite holiday was Christmas,” says Ashleigh, 26. “He proposed on Christmas Eve in front of the fireplace at my parent’s home. He took an old window frame, refurbished it, and covered it in pictures. On one of the window panes, he wrote, ‘Will you marry me?’ and I opened it as a Christmas gift.”

The couple, who wed on Nov. 23, 2019, at the McAlister-Leftwich House in Greensboro, made sure that special fireplace element was involved.

“We got married in front of a fireplace, so that was very special,” Ashleigh says. “The reception was in an old house comprised of multiple rooms and in each room, there was a fireplace. We had the florist decorate each fireplace differently to match the room and what was going on in each room, so that was very cool.”

Several additional special touches made the ceremony even more meaningful.

“We did a candle lighting for our family members that are no longer with us,” explains Ashleigh. “[Then], before we had our first kiss, we shared our last kiss as single people with our mothers, so that was an incredibly special moment.”

Fun was had throughout the entire night thanks to the band — Zach Bedell from Charleston — that kept people on the dance floor from their first song, to their last.

“Once the band started, they didn’t stop and the dance floor was packed the entire time,” she says. “Everyone grabbed a glow stick, danced, and partied the night away.”

At the end of the night, friends and family from all over the country sent the couple off with a sparkler send-off.

“There were so many friends that came that we haven’t seen in years and live all over the country, representing 11 different states,” Ashleigh says. “It was wonderful to get to spend an evening with them, and be surrounded by our favorite people in the world.”

THE COUPLE: Ashleigh Burgess, attorney, and Joshua Burgess, CNA.

NUMBER OF GUESTS: 110

VENUE: The McAlister-Leftwich House

COLORS: Navy, cabernet, gold, and greenery

THEME: “Classic Southern elegance”

FIRST DANCE SONG: “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran

CAKE FLAVORS: Layer 1, pineapple coconut; layer 2, white chocolate almond; layer 3, dark fudge.

WEDDING FAVORS: Custom koozies and guests got to select to-go treats from a donut station on their way home.

VENDORS

FLORIST: Blooms and Thistle

CATERER: Holly Tate Fine Catering

HAIR & MAKEUP: Jacqueline Perry and Lindsay Scarbro

WEDDING DRESS BOUTIQUE: Bridals By Jodi, Charleston, South Carolina

BRIDESMAIDS’ DRESSES: Adrianna Papell

CUSTOM GROOMSMEN BOWTIES: Buck Ties

PHOTOGRAPHER: Red Cardinal Studio

CUPCAKES/CAKE/DESSERT: Cake and All Things Yummy

INVITATIONS: Gifts & Paper on Plaza

MUSIC: Band, Zach Bedell; Cellist, Dr. Karl Ronnevik

WEDDING PLANNER: Katharine Mann Wedding & Event Planning

TRANSPORTATION: The People’s Limo Service

RENTALS: Happy Rentz

LINENS: Happy Rentz

FURNITURE: Eventful NC

