Many Christmases are spent making memories and new traditions while huddled up with family and friends around a fireplace, and the same rang true for Ashleigh, Joshua, and their respective families.
But on Dec. 24, 2018, fireplaces would start to carry a more important meaning.
“Josh knew that my favorite holiday was Christmas,” says Ashleigh, 26. “He proposed on Christmas Eve in front of the fireplace at my parent’s home. He took an old window frame, refurbished it, and covered it in pictures. On one of the window panes, he wrote, ‘Will you marry me?’ and I opened it as a Christmas gift.”
The couple, who wed on Nov. 23, 2019, at the McAlister-Leftwich House in Greensboro, made sure that special fireplace element was involved.
“We got married in front of a fireplace, so that was very special,” Ashleigh says. “The reception was in an old house comprised of multiple rooms and in each room, there was a fireplace. We had the florist decorate each fireplace differently to match the room and what was going on in each room, so that was very cool.”
Several additional special touches made the ceremony even more meaningful.
“We did a candle lighting for our family members that are no longer with us,” explains Ashleigh. “[Then], before we had our first kiss, we shared our last kiss as single people with our mothers, so that was an incredibly special moment.”
Fun was had throughout the entire night thanks to the band — Zach Bedell from Charleston — that kept people on the dance floor from their first song, to their last.
“Once the band started, they didn’t stop and the dance floor was packed the entire time,” she says. “Everyone grabbed a glow stick, danced, and partied the night away.”
At the end of the night, friends and family from all over the country sent the couple off with a sparkler send-off.
“There were so many friends that came that we haven’t seen in years and live all over the country, representing 11 different states,” Ashleigh says. “It was wonderful to get to spend an evening with them, and be surrounded by our favorite people in the world.”
THE COUPLE: Ashleigh Burgess, attorney, and Joshua Burgess, CNA.
NUMBER OF GUESTS: 110
VENUE: The McAlister-Leftwich House
COLORS: Navy, cabernet, gold, and greenery
THEME: “Classic Southern elegance”
FIRST DANCE SONG: “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran
CAKE FLAVORS: Layer 1, pineapple coconut; layer 2, white chocolate almond; layer 3, dark fudge.
WEDDING FAVORS: Custom koozies and guests got to select to-go treats from a donut station on their way home.
VENDORS
FLORIST: Blooms and Thistle
CATERER: Holly Tate Fine Catering
HAIR & MAKEUP: Jacqueline Perry and Lindsay Scarbro
WEDDING DRESS BOUTIQUE: Bridals By Jodi, Charleston, South Carolina
BRIDESMAIDS’ DRESSES: Adrianna Papell
CUSTOM GROOMSMEN BOWTIES: Buck Ties
PHOTOGRAPHER: Red Cardinal Studio
CUPCAKES/CAKE/DESSERT: Cake and All Things Yummy
INVITATIONS: Gifts & Paper on Plaza
MUSIC: Band, Zach Bedell; Cellist, Dr. Karl Ronnevik
WEDDING PLANNER: Katharine Mann Wedding & Event Planning
VENUE: The McAlister-Leftwich House
CEREMONY: The McAlister-Leftwich House
TRANSPORTATION: The People’s Limo Service
RENTALS: Happy Rentz
LINENS: Happy Rentz
FURNITURE: Eventful NC
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.