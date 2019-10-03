There are so many factors to consider when making a decision for engagement photos. Where should you take the photos? What should you wear? How can you make the photos reflect your personalities? To help answer those burning questions, we spoke with two local photographers who shared their advice on capturing the moment.
1. How can couples make engagement photos uniquely theirs?
Brittany Butterworth Photography: “Be sure to have an open dialogue with your photographer about the overall photos and desired feel you are hoping for. That could include choosing the location of your first date together or where the proposal took place. This dialogue will help the photographer channel their inner creativity, and give some inspiration for the photo session. Your photographer can also advise on the best outfits to wear that will go well with the chosen backgrounds. Some ideas on special props to bring can include a bottle of champagne to toast and celebrate during your session, your dog for a couple of shots, or even a few sentimental items that are important to you and your fiancé.”
Megan Travis Photography: “Couples can make their engagement session and photos uniquely theirs by incorporating things they love to do together. If they love to drink coffee, they can go to a coffee shop and have a cup while their photographer captures the moment. Breweries are also another fun idea. If the couple loves to hike or walk their dog(s), including those details into their engagement session personalizes the experience.”
2. What are some of your favorite engagement photo locations in, or around, Winston-Salem?
BWP: “Winston-Salem offers an abundance of amazing outdoor photo locations for a variety of backgrounds. From natural to industrial and artsy to historic, there are so many wonderful places. I love the downtown Winston-Salem area for the industrial and artsy looks; there’s ARTivity on the Green and Trade Street, which provides so much color. Old Salem is a great for incorporating a more natural background, especially with all the historic buildings.”
MTP: “My favorite engagement locations in and around Winston-Salem include Reynolda Gardens, Pilot Mountain, and downtown Winston-Salem. I love Reynolda Gardens for the beautiful blooms in the springtime, and the countryside cottage feel of the Reynolda House. Pilot Mountain has amazing views at sunset — without the big hike — and in the fall, it’s breathtaking.”
3. What is one of your most memorable engagement photo session and why?
BWP: “My favorite thing to do besides photographing is hiking in nature. One of my sweet couples also loves to hike and proposed a sunset engagement session on the top of Stone Mountain. We spent a lovely fall day hiking to the top of the mountain with their two sweet dogs, stopping to pose at the gorgeous rock clearings along the way with the soft blue mountain ranges in the distance. When we got to the top, the sun was perfectly positioned, casting a romantic glow onto the couple.”
MTP: “One of my most memorable engagement sessions happened with Brandon and Sarah at Hanging Rock State Park. The views are amazing, and the hike is strenuous, but it was stunning. After the session, we walked down the mountain in the dark. Thankfully the groom brought headlamps for us to wear.”
