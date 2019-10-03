Were you born and raised in Winston-Salem or Greensboro? Have you recently moved here and just love the area? Maybe you just happen to have local ties to the area and are smitten with everything it has to offer. Whatever your tie is, why not incorporate local into your wedding?
One great way to do so is by giving a party favor or bridal party gift that is uniquely representative of either city.
WEDDING PARTY FAVORS
Anyone from here, or a regular visitor here, knows that the Moravian culture plays a large role in Winston-Salem’s history. Two popular Moravian goods that could make great gifts are their traditional beeswax candles and Moravian cookies. Salem Creek, located off Hanes Mall Boulevard, sells both, as well as several other Moravian products.
There are also plenty of food options that pay tribute directly to Winston-Salem, and food favors are always a crowd pleaser. Those with a love for spicy foods and offering those types of foods at their wedding should consider giving out little bottles of Texas Pete as favors. Don’t forget the sweet side of things. Krispy Kreme doughnuts will always be a big hit with your guests. Who doesn’t love their glazed doughnuts? Or try getting little bottles of locally made honey. (Idea: You can always pair the mini honey jar with a handmade tag, which adds an extra element of thoughtfulness.)
Hotel welcome bags are always a big hit for guests coming from out-of-town. Consider items like maps (these can generally be obtained at a local visitor’s center), locally-made chocolate, or a bottle of beer or wine from the area.
BRIDAL PARTY GIFTS
As you know, it’s pretty customary to provide gifts to the bridesmaids and groomsmen. Many couples like to give something that is meaningful and different, and there’s a slew of options right here in the Triad.
Engraved kitchenware — think cutting boards, wine glasses, tumblers (the list goes on) — have steadily gained traction as popular wedding gifts. Several local retailers have a plethora of options, like monogrammed cheese boards from The Extra Ingredient in Greensboro or tumblers from Mast General Store.
Many local artists also sell their wares on Etsy (an online store focused on handmade and vintage items), which is just another way to support local entrepreneurs while also researching gift ideas that might not be readily available in stores. There’s a really good chance that a local artist with a gift idea pertaining to your wedding theme is out there.
