There’s no shortage of picturesque backdrops in the Triad, which is a good thing if you’re planning a local wedding. Whether looking for a historic building or a stunning outdoor space, the perfect wedding can be held within an easy driving distance of home, no matter the time of year. We took a look at nine different venues.
1. THE ELEGANT
THE GRAYLYN ESTATE
Conveniently located near downtown Winston-Salem, this historic estate offers four unique event spaces, two outdoor and two indoor. The elegant Living Room Wing — featuring a 15th century French-carved doorway and beautiful chandeliers — opens to the Atlantis Room and beautiful outdoor terraces. Staff at Graylyn is equipped to help every step of the way, and top culinary experts provide gourmet food that incorporates sophistication and style in every dish. Select 2019 fall wedding dates are still available.
1900 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem
336-758-2600, graylynweddings.com
2. THE QUAINT
LEGACY STABLES & EVENTS
If outdoor fire pits and rustic barns are more your style, Legacy Stables & Events provides the perfect backdrop of quaint and country — so much so that brides can arrive on horseback for their grand entrance. With a variety of indoor and outdoor spaces located on 30 acres of land, brides retain creative control in selecting exactly the combination that best fits their needs. From the Grace Barn to the Legacy House, each location is full of charm. American saddlebred horses live on the property and can be incorporated into the big day.
4151 Thomasville Road, Winston-Salem
336-293-7159, legacystablesandevents.com
3. THE NATURAL
MANOR HOUSE AT TALL TREE FARMS
What started as a large, one-room hunting lodge founded in 1940 by William Lybrook is now the Manor House at Tall Tree Farms. The estate has undergone many changes in the last almost 80 years, and the secluded setting among the “tall trees” provides for a natural wedding — especially considering the great views of the Yadkin River.
1185 Tall Tree Road, Clemmons
336-413-6834, talltreefarms.com
4. THE HISTORIC
MILLENNIUM CENTER
One of downtown’s well-known historic landmarks, the Millennium Center offers a spacious wedding venue that’s full of charm. Not to mention, it’s getting a makeover.
“The Millennium Center is currently being renovated a floor at a time, says Greg Carlyl, president and CEO. “By fall, we will have 50,000 square feet of renovated space and new furnishings available for brides, special events, and celebrations of all types.”
The center is a full-service venue, offering everything from wedding planning to five-star food and beverages.
101 W. Fifth Street, Winston-Salem
336-723-3700, millenniumevents.ws
5. THE CLASSY
OAKHAVEN
Just north of Greensboro near the Virginia border sits Oakhaven, an elegant English estate. What was once a prominent farm back in the 1930s is now a well-known and highly revered wedding venue. Oakhaven features three different spaces: the grand Dutch barn, Manor Gardens, and Signature Oak. Indoor and outdoor wedding options are available, and backdrops run the gamut from rolling hills to ponds.
1434 Dibrell Road, Pelham
336-589-4973, experienceoakhaven.com
6. THE IDYLLIC
SALEM LAKE MARINA CENTER
Salem Lake Marina Center is a fairly new wedding venue in Winston-Salem, and it offers picturesque views of Salem Lake. While the marina center doesn’t have an in-house caterer, couples can choose a caterer of their choice without the added service charge. Since the location is owned and operated by the City of Winston-Salem, residents receive a better rental rate.
815 Salem Lake Road, Winston-Salem
336-650-7677, cityofws.org/salemlakeweddings
7. THE RUSTIC
THE BARN AT CRANBERRY CREEK
For brides who want rustic charm, the Barn at Cranberry Creek answers that call. The restored dairy farm is full of history, up-to-date amenities, and authentic character, from vintage China collections to antique furniture pieces. A warning for the newly engaged, though: The venue is booked for all of 2019 and much of 2020, which makes it a great choice for a 2021 wedding.
2907 Cranberry Road, Boonville
336-365-8550, barnatcranberrycreek.com
8. THE ROMANTIC
THISTLE MEADOW WINERY
Only an hour and a half away from Winston-Salem, Thistle Meadow Winery is a great option for wine lovers looking to toast in front of mountain views. For those who tend to run warm, the winery is always 10 degrees cooler due to its higher elevation. Couples have their choice of caterer.
102 Thistle Meadow, Laurel Springs
336-359-2995, thistlemeadowwinery.com
9. THE LUXURIOUS
WINMOCK AT KINDERTON
WinMock is the perfect mix of historic charm and modern luxuries. Couples have the option of choosing their own caterer or working with WinMock’s exclusive partner, Providence Catering.
“With ample space for a large celebration, all while creating a cozy and intimate atmosphere for smaller get-togethers, WinMock provides a bridal suite and groom’s lounge, along with indoor and outdoor event options,” says Rebecca Kearns, Director of Weddings + Socials.
The venue’s offerings ensure that no two weddings are the same.
168 E. Kinderton Way, Bermuda Run
336-397-2010, winmock.com
