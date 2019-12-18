GREENSBORO — Greensboro Ballet will offer its audience a special treat at its Friday performance of “The Nutcracker.” A dog treat.
The classic holiday ballet production at the Carolina Theatre will become “Muttcracker” for the evening, with 11 lucky dogs making cameo appearances.
They will be part of the tail, that is, tale of Clara Silberhaus and the Nutcracker that comes to life, accompanied by Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s famous score.
The Nutcracker battles the Mouse King, turns into a prince and escorts Clara to the Land of Snow and the Kingdom of the Sweets before bidding her farewell.
Greensboro Ballet previously presented “Muttcracker” during its annual “Nutcracker” runs in 2012 and 2015. The ballet brought it back this year by popular demand.
Canines can add some unpredictability to the precision of a perfectly choreographed ballet.
“Half the fun is because you don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Jessica Fry McAlister, interim artistic director of the nonprofit ballet company and school.
The ballet auditioned dogs in October, looking for well-behaved pooches who could take direction.
Ballet dancers own several of them. But only Cooper, a Pomeranian owned by Angy Gardner, brought prior “Muttcracker” experience.
They were blended into new choreography for the annual production, McAlister said. They rehearsed on Dec. 8.
Some displayed special talents.
Max, a Russian terrier, can jump over hoops. He’ll jump over dancers’ legs.
Harley “prays” by standing on her hind legs and putting her head on her front paws.
“We have dogs in sweaters joining the snowflakes in the snow scene, bumble bees frolicking through the ‘Waltz of the Flowers,’ and even a jumping Russian dog who joins our Russian dancers in the second act,” McAlister said.
One dog wears a hamburger hat. Another appears dressed as a fudge sundae.
The Sugar Plum Fairy will carry tutu-clad Lily-Rose, a puppy-mill rescue pup. Lily-Rose had spent so much time in a cage that walking is difficult, McAlister said.
The ballet has asked the audience to bring dry pet food to donate to SPCA of the Triad.
Dogs won’t be paid for their acting work. But they won’t have to sign a non-compete contract, either, McAlister said.
That means they will be available for other gigs.
