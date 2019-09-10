A federal judge has denied a stay request that would have allowed IFB Solutions Inc. to keep one of its three optical contracts with the U.S. Departments of Veterans Affairs, leaving 47 workers without jobs.
The Winston-Salem nonprofit agency said Tuesday that the contract was terminated Sept. 4.
“We are devastated for our employees whose positions have been eliminated with the loss of this VA contract,” David Horton, IFB's president and chief executive, said in a statement.
Horton said it appears likely the other contracts will end on Sept. 30 and Oct. 31, affecting an additional combined 90 employees. Of the overall 137 jobs, 76 are held by employees who are blind and 15 by veterans.
IFB has been providing prescription eyewear to the VA since the late 1990s. The Winston-Salem company is the largest employer of the blind in the United States with about 1,000 employees overall and 556 locally.
The optical work for the VA means $15.4 million in annual revenue for the nonprofit group, formerly known as Winston-Salem Industries for the Blind Inc. That represents nearly 20% of IFB’s total revenue.
The first optical laboratory contract was scheduled initially to end July 31, but received two reprieves — the last one with an Aug. 31 deadline.
The VA granted the second extension of the first contract two days after IFB filed a protest with the U.S. Government Accountability Office. IFB expected the VA “to continue extending the contract performance until GAO reaches a decision.”
However, an appeals judge in Federal Claims Court denied IFB's request for a stay by the VA until its protest with the GAO could be heard.
“The toll on our workforce has been intense, especially for our employees who are blind or visually impaired and who face huge barriers to employment,” Horton said.
"More than half of our employees relocated here to take positions with IFB Solutions as the largest employer of people who are blind or visually impaired in the country."
"For those employees who’ve just started to put down roots in Winston-Salem, the prospect of losing their positions and possibly leaving our community entirely is heartbreaking," Horton said.
IFB Solutions is petitioning the U.S. Supreme Court to review a federal appeals court ruling from October 2018 that gave priority to veteran-owned small businesses over agencies employing people who are blind in VA contracting awards.
A decision could come in October or November on whether the Supreme Court accepts the appeal. If it does, it likely could take 18 to 24 months for a decision.
“From the beginning, we’ve said that we will fight for these jobs all the way to the Supreme Court if necessary," Horton said. "Now, we are doing just that with our official filing.”
The VA said in an August statement that “per the federal laws set by Congress, the VA limits competition for contracts to service-disabled, veteran-owned small businesses in certain circumstances.”
“This is one of those circumstances. This concept was recently affirmed by the Supreme Court in a ruling that Congress also supported in an amicus brief.”
