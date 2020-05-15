Hanesbrands Inc. confirmed Friday that at least one employee has tested positive for COVID-19 virus at its Rural Hall distribution center.
Spokesman Matt Hall said there’s another preliminary positive case at the 531 Northridge facility, which has been closed for cleaning and sanitizing slated to begin Saturday.
The distribution center serves the company’s online business.
“We have about 600 total employees at the center who work in shifts,” Hall said. “The maximum number at any given time is about 240.
“At this point, it is unclear if the transmission happened in the workplace. We are following our rigorous safety protocols to mitigate the situation and protect all employees.”
Hall said employees are required to undergo a daily home self-assessment to evaluate temperature/fever, travel history and other factors before reporting for work.
The employee with a confirmed positive test last worked Tuesday. The employee diagnosed having a fever Wednesday.
“Once a fever is detected, the employee must have a doctor’s permission to return to work,” Hall said.
“That’s when the test was conducted and the result came back Friday. A preliminary positive for a second employee was reported Friday.”
Hall said the facility operates in zones to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to minimize close contact between employees.
Hall said contact tracing is under way to determine if other employees have been exposed and additional quarantining is necessary.
“We will resume operations after the cleaning and will continue to utilize our safety protocols, including the daily assessments and facility cleanings between shifts,” Hall said.
The Forsyth County Department of Public Health reported 61 new COVID-19 cases Friday — the most in a single day and the fourth consecutive day with at least 50 new cases.
Forsyth is one of six counties to report at least 600 cases at 616. More than a third has been reported in the last four days.
